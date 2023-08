Redhawks Spoil Home Opener

Cal Dominates Stat Sheet But Fails To Score





Bente Baekers had four shots in her debut but could not find the back of the net.



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team dominated possession and filled up the stat sheet on Friday afternoon against visiting Miami (Ohio), but the Golden Bears could not send a ball to the back of the net and fell to the visiting Redhawks 2-0 at Underhill Field in the 2023 debut.