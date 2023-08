Maryland field hockey aims to build on back-to-back Final Four appearances

Holliday Woodard





Missy Meharg during Maryland field hockey's 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback)



Coach Missy Meharg’s Maryland field hockey team has consistently competed at the top of the sport — landing a spot in the Final Four in each of the last two seasons.