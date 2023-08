Maryland field hockey cruises to 4-0 win over Stanford in season opener

Holliday Woodard





Rayne Wright shoots during Maryland field hockey’s 11-0 win over Georgetown on Oct. 11, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)



Margot Lawn faced her teammates as she readied to take a penalty corner. Lawn quickly swept the ball across the circle to Nathalie Fiechter, who tapped it to Sammy Popper. The transfer from Princeton then drove the ball into the back of the cage — giving No. 3 Maryland field hockey a lead just over two minutes into the 2023 season.