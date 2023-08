Expectations for UNC field hockey remains high, despite coaching, personnel changes

By Jarrett Kidd





UNC head coach Erin Matson applauds after a Tar Heel score during the exhibition field hockey match against Duke at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. UNC won 5-3. Photo by Derek Peng / The Daily Tar Heel



Standards.



That’s what new North Carolina field hockey head coach Erin Matson and her players are keeping in mind as they gear up for the upcoming season.