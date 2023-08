Slinkert scores twice to beat Michigan, 3-2, in first UNC field hockey win of Matson era

By Jarrett Kidd





UNC senior back Ciana Riccardo (8) dribbles the ball during the field hockey game against Michigan on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Saurya Acharya / The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 1 UNC field hockey team defeated No. 4 Michigan in its season opener with a final score of 3-2, the first victory for the Tar Heels with coach Erin Matson.