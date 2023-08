‘The smile my family had on their faces after I scored made it all worthwhile,’ says Chennai star S Karthi

The local lad performed admirably, scoring 2 goals in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023







Bengaluru: For S Karthi, the 21-year-old lad from Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti, a chance in the recently concluded Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 meant the world, as his parents got the chance to watch him play live in the stadium for the first time.