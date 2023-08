England men reach first major final in 14 years as Germany beaten

By Rod Gilmour





James Mazarelo stood tall to save Germany's fifth effort PIC: Worldsportpics



Monchengladbach — With Paul Revington’s side down to 10 in the closing stages and a 9,000 home support baying Germany for yet another story of late heartbreak and toil, the roles were reversed in dramatic, joyous scenes as James Mazarelo stood tall and put England men into their first major final for 14 years on Friday night.