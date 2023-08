Netherlands men oust error-strewn Belgium to reach final

By Rod Gilmour





The Netherlands edged into another EuroHockey final PIC: Worldsportpics



Monchengladbach — The two best men’s sides in the world on rankings. Two sides who had conquered the last two Euros. This heavyweight match was nervy, edgy and settled by rare Belgium errors as world No 1 Netherlands reached their fourth EuroHockey final in five editions.