EuroHockey Championship 2023 - 26 August

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



25 Aug 2023 09:15 AUT v WAL (Pool C) 4 - 1

25 Aug 2023 11:30 ESP v FRA (Pool C) 1 - 2

25 Aug 2023 18:30 BEL v NED (SF1) 2 - 3 Watch the semi Finals replay free on the Olympic Channel here

25 Aug 2023 21:00 GER v ENG (SF2) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 5) Watch the semi Finals replay free on the Olympic Channel here



26 Aug 2023 18:15 ESP v WAL (Pool C)



27 Aug 2023 10:00 FRA v AUT (Pool C)

27 Aug 2023 12:30 BEL v GER (3rd/4th Place)

27 Aug 2023 15:00 NED v ENG (Final) Watch the men's Final free on the Olympic Channel here



Pool standings



Women



25 Aug 2023 15:00 ESP v SCO (Pool C) 1 - 2

25 Aug 2023 17:00 IRL v ITA (Pool C) 1 - 1



26 Aug 2023 12:15 ENG v GER (3rd/4thPlace) 0 - 3

26 Aug 2023 14:45 NED v BEL (Final) Watch the Women's Final free on the Olympic Channel here



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre