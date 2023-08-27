PHF 5s squad announced

The Pakistan 5s Hockey Team is set to join the 5s Hockey World Cup Qualifier Event. Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf will lead the Pakistan hockey team as the captain in the Men’s 5s Asia Cup, with Muhammad Abdullah as the vice-captain.







Secretary General PHF Haider Hussain announced the Pakistan 5s Hockey Team after President PHF Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar's final approval, based on recommendations from the National Hockey Selection Committee. The head coach of the Pakistan 5s Hockey Team for the event scheduled from August 29 to September 2 at Salalah, Oman, is 1994 World Cup gold medalist Olympian Wasim Feroze.



The Pakistan five-side hockey team includes Goalkeepers: Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza; Defender: Muhammad Abdullah; Midfielders: Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob; Strikers: Arshad Liaquat, Zakriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, and Abdul Wahab.



According to Secretary General PHF Haider Hussain, the 5s Pakistan Hockey Squad will depart from Islamabad via PIA Flight PK 131 at 10:00 AM on August 28 to participate in the 5s Hockey World Cup Qualifier event.



The 5s Asia Cup will have participation from 11 teams: Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and the host country Oman.



PHF Media release