Indian Men’s Hockey Team leaves for Men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face Bangladesh in their opening match on 29th August







Bengaluru: The Indian Men's Hockey Team on Sunday flew to Salalah, Oman for the Men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, set to take place from 29th August to 2nd September. India Team has been placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh. The Indian Team will open their campaign on Tuesday, 29th August, against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran.



