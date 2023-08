Indian Women’s Hockey Team registers 7-1 against Japan in Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Mahima Choudhary, Akshata Dhekale, Mariana Kujur, Jyoti, Monika Dipi Toppo, and Ajmina Kujur were on target for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team







Oman: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team recorded a 7-1 win against Japan in Salalah, Oman, on Saturday at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. For India, Mahima Choudhary (7’, 30’), Akshata Dhekale (8’), Mariana Kujur (12’), Jyoti (23’), Monika Dipi Toppo (27’), and Ajmina Kujur (30’) were on target. For Japan, Risa Nakasechi (9’) was on target.