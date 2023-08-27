Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali
Netherlands women's hockey team won the 12th Gold Medal in the 16 Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 defeating Belgium in the final by 3-1 at Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.
The host Germany won the Bronze Medal defeating England by 3-0.
The final Standing of the Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023
1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 Germany 4 England 5 Ireland 6 Spain 7 Scotland 8 Italy
Result summary:
Teams Pld Won Lost Drawn GF GA GD
1 NED. 5. 5. 0. 0. 22. 2. +20
2 BEL. 5 3. 2. 0. 13. 5. +8
3 GER. 5. 4. 1. 0. 17. 1. +16
4 ENG 5. 2. 3. 0. 8. 10. -2
5 IRE. 5. 1. 2. 2. 8. 11. -3
6 ESP. 5. 1. 3. 1. 6. 14. -8
7 SCO. 5. 1. 3. 1. 3. 16. -13
8 ITA 5. 0. 3. 2. 2. 15. -13
Highest scores of the match:
Netherlands 7-0 England (Semi Final)
Belgium 6-0 Italy
Netherlands 5-0 Italy
Ireland 5-0 Scotland
Belgium 5-0 Spain
Germany 5-0 England
Germany 5-0 Ireland
England 5-0 Scotland
Netherlands 5-1 Spain
Hat trick Scorers:
3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 5-1 Spain
3 goals - Tessa Howard, England 5-0 Scotland
3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 7-0 England (Semi Final)
Most individual goals in this edition:
7 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)
5 goals - Sonja Zimmerman (Germany)
5 goals - Frederique Matla (Netherlands)
Statistics of the event:
Matches played 20
Matches decided 17
Matches drawn 3
Goals scored 79
Goal average 3.95
Strike rate 395
Awards:
Player of the tournament - Charlotte Englebert (Belgium)
Top Scorer - 7 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)
Goalkeeper of the tournament - Lucia Caruso (Italy)
Young player of the tournament - Emily White (Belgium)