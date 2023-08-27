 

 

 



Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali

Netherlands women's hockey team won the 12th Gold Medal in the 16 Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 defeating Belgium in the final by 3-1 at Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.


The host Germany won the Bronze Medal defeating England by 3-0.

The final Standing of the Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023
1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 Germany 4 England 5 Ireland 6 Spain 7 Scotland 8 Italy

Result summary:
Teams Pld Won Lost Drawn GF   GA   GD
1 NED.   5.    5.      0.       0.      22.    2.  +20
2 BEL.    5     3.      2.       0.      13.    5.    +8
3 GER.    5.    4.      1.       0.     17.     1. +16
4 ENG     5.    2.      3.       0.       8.   10.    -2
5 IRE.      5.    1.      2.       2.       8.   11.    -3
6 ESP.     5.    1.      3.       1.       6.   14.    -8
7 SCO.    5.    1.      3.       1.       3.   16.  -13
8 ITA       5.    0.      3.       2.       2.   15.  -13

Highest scores of the match:
Netherlands 7-0 England (Semi Final)
Belgium 6-0 Italy
Netherlands 5-0 Italy
Ireland 5-0 Scotland
Belgium 5-0 Spain
Germany 5-0 England
Germany 5-0 Ireland
England 5-0 Scotland
Netherlands 5-1 Spain

Hat trick Scorers:
3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 5-1 Spain
3 goals - Tessa Howard, England 5-0 Scotland
3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 7-0 England (Semi Final)

Most individual goals in this edition:
7 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)
5 goals - Sonja Zimmerman (Germany)
5 goals - Frederique Matla (Netherlands)

Statistics of the event:
Matches played 20
Matches decided 17
Matches drawn 3
Goals scored 79
Goal average 3.95
Strike rate 395

Awards:
Player of the tournament - Charlotte Englebert (Belgium)
Top Scorer - 7 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)
Goalkeeper of the tournament - Lucia Caruso (Italy)
Young player of the tournament - Emily White (Belgium)