Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali



Netherlands women's hockey team won the 12th Gold Medal in the 16 Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 defeating Belgium in the final by 3-1 at Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.







The host Germany won the Bronze Medal defeating England by 3-0.



The final Standing of the Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023

1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 Germany 4 England 5 Ireland 6 Spain 7 Scotland 8 Italy



Result summary:

Teams Pld Won Lost Drawn GF GA GD

1 NED. 5. 5. 0. 0. 22. 2. +20

2 BEL. 5 3. 2. 0. 13. 5. +8

3 GER. 5. 4. 1. 0. 17. 1. +16

4 ENG 5. 2. 3. 0. 8. 10. -2

5 IRE. 5. 1. 2. 2. 8. 11. -3

6 ESP. 5. 1. 3. 1. 6. 14. -8

7 SCO. 5. 1. 3. 1. 3. 16. -13

8 ITA 5. 0. 3. 2. 2. 15. -13



Highest scores of the match:

Netherlands 7-0 England (Semi Final)

Belgium 6-0 Italy

Netherlands 5-0 Italy

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

Belgium 5-0 Spain

Germany 5-0 England

Germany 5-0 Ireland

England 5-0 Scotland

Netherlands 5-1 Spain



Hat trick Scorers:

3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 5-1 Spain

3 goals - Tessa Howard, England 5-0 Scotland

3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 7-0 England (Semi Final)



Most individual goals in this edition:

7 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)

5 goals - Sonja Zimmerman (Germany)

5 goals - Frederique Matla (Netherlands)



Statistics of the event:

Matches played 20

Matches decided 17

Matches drawn 3

Goals scored 79

Goal average 3.95

Strike rate 395



Awards:

Player of the tournament - Charlotte Englebert (Belgium)

Top Scorer - 7 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)

Goalkeeper of the tournament - Lucia Caruso (Italy)

Young player of the tournament - Emily White (Belgium)