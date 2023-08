Germany women claim home bronze, England well beaten

By Rod Gilmour





Germany women claimed EuroHockey 2023 bronze PIC: Worldsportpics



Monchengladbach — Germany women see themselves as a team in “development mode”, while coach Valentin Altenburg, who took over 18 months ago, admitted that he lost “a lot of strength and grey hair” at the start of last summer’s World Cup campaign, where they finished fourth.