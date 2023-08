Ireland top Pool C and progress to Olympic Qualifiers

IRL – 1 ITA – 1 Match Report





Ireland line-up. COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Ireland will be in the Qualification groups for the 2024 Olympics next January in either China or Spain following a 1-1 draw with Italy in their final game at the EuroHockey Championships this morning. Group rivals Spain had played Scotland on Friday and surprisingly lost 2-1.