EuroHockey Championship 2023 - 27 August

Mönchengladbach, Germany

All times GMT +2

Men

25 Aug 2023 09:15     AUT v WAL (Pool C)         4 - 1
25 Aug 2023 11:30     ESP v FRA (Pool C)         1 - 2
25 Aug 2023 18:30     BEL v NED (SF1)             2 - 3  Watch the semi Finals replay free on the Olympic Channel here
25 Aug 2023 21:00     GER v ENG (SF2)            0 - 0  (SO 4 - 5) Watch the semi Finals replay free  on the Olympic Channel here

26 Aug 2023 18:15     ESP v WAL (Pool C)     4 - 3

27 Aug 2023 10:00     FRA v AUT (Pool C)     4 - 3
27 Aug 2023 12:30     BEL v GER (3rd/4th Place)    
27 Aug 2023 15:00    NED v ENG (Final)     Watch the men's Final free on the Olympic Channel here

Pool standings

Women

25 Aug 2023 15:00     ESP v SCO (Pool C)     1 - 2
25 Aug 2023 17:00     IRL v ITA (Pool C)         1 - 1

26 Aug 2023 12:15     ENG v GER (3rd/4thPlace)     0 - 3
26 Aug 2023 14:45    NED v BEL (Final)                      3 - 1 Watch the Women's Final replay free on the Olympic Channel here

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre    