ALBANY, N.Y. (August 27, 2023) – UAlbany, ranked No. 19 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I preseason coaches poll, scored three goals in the opening quarter and didn't look back in posting a 5-0 victory over Stonehill College in a non-conference field hockey matchup on Alumni Turf this afternoon.