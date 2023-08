ODU Field Hockey Team Outshoots Delaware, but Succumbs to the Blue Hens, 4-2, in Opener

Marlon De Bruijne and Sanci Holkenboer score for the Monarchs



By Harry Minium





Aubrey Mytych sprints toward the Delaware goal



NORFOLK, Va. – Field hockey can be a maddening game. There are times when you outhustle, outshoot and outplay your opponent and yet you end up on the short end of the scoreboard.