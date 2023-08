Bears Fall To No. 3 Maryland

Terrapins Score Three In The Fourth To Pull Away





Kitty Baccanello scored the games opening goal, but it would not be enough as No. 3 Maryland defeated Cal 4-1 on Sunday at Underhill Field.



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team struck first and battled all afternoon against No. 3 Maryland. Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, three goals by the Terrapins in the fourth quarter was the difference as Maryland came away with the hard-fought 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Underhill Field.