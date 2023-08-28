No. 3 Maryland field hockey pulls away late, defeats Cal, 4-1

The Terps improved to 2-0 on the year.



By Ryan-Martin





Maryland field hockey was tied with Cal late, but pulled away in the fourth quarter to move to 2-0 on the season. Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.



No. 3 Maryland field hockey found itself tied with Cal and in danger of being upset entering the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon. But as the final period waned, Maryland began to collect penalty corners and finally netted the game-winner with just over six minutes to play when Hope Rose buried a shot into the corner of the goal.



