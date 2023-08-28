Hope Rose’s two goals push Maryland field hockey past Cal, 4-1

Holliday Woodard





Hope Rose runs downfield in Maryland field hockey's 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback)



Hope Rose drove from the top of the circle looking to break the tie that held for the majority of Maryland field hockey’s battle with Cal. Rose’s shot late in the fourth quarter found the back of the net and put the Terps ahead. Less than two minutes later, she added to Maryland’s advantage, placing the ball back in the corner of the cage, where it was moments earlier.



