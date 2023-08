No. 7 Iowa hands No. 1 UNC women's field hockey its first loss since November 2021 in 3-2 OT thriller

By Emma Moon





UNC forwards Ryleigh Heck (12, left) and Alli Meehan (18, right) defend an Iowa player at the field hockey game on Aug. 27, 2023, in Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC lost 3-2 in overtime. Photo by Samantha Lewis / The Daily Tar Heel



On Sunday afternoon, the No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team (1-1) was handed its first loss of the season by the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0). This is UNC's first defeat since November 2021.