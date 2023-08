PHF embroiled in another controversy

PHF canceled the extraordinary Congress meeting set to be held in Islamabad on



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan hockey team in action - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Controversy erupted on Saturday following a press release issued by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) stating that suspended president Brig Khalid Khokhar has canceled the extraordinary Congress meeting set to be held in Islamabad on August 31 and reinstated himself and all federation office-bearers without seeking a vote of confidence.