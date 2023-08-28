Indian Men's Hockey Team eyes strong start in Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face off against Bangladesh in their first match







Oman: The Indian Men's Hockey Team will begin their campaign at the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh in Salalah, Oman on Monday, August 29th. The tournament is scheduled to take place from 29th August to 2nd September. India are placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, while the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran.



