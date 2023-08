Women a total loss in Hockey 5s Asia Cup

By Jugjet Singh





National women’s team in action against Japan in the Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman. - Pic credit Facebook MalaysianHockeyConfederation



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's team lost 4-2 to Japan in the Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, today, and now face a tougher route to the semi-finals.