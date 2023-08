Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeats Thailand 5-4 in Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Navjot Kaur, Monika Dipi Toppo, Mahima Choudhary and Ajmina Kujur were on target for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team







Oman: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Thailand 5-4 in Salalah, Oman, on Sunday at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. For India, Navjot Kaur (1’), Monika Dipi Toppo (1’,7’), Mahima Choudhary (20’) and Ajmina Kujur (30’) were on target. For Thailand, Piresram Anongnat (3’), Aunjai Natthakarn (10’, 14’) and Suwapat Konthong (19’) were on target.