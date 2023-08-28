Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali



Netherlands men's hockey team also won the Gold Medal in the Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023 defeated England by 2-1 in final at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.







Belgium defeated the host Germany by 2-0 to win the Bronze Medal.



Final Standing of Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023:

1 Netherlands 2 England 3 Belgium 4 Germany 5 France 6 Spain 7 Austria 8 Wales



Result Summary:

Teams Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA

1 NED. 5. 4. 0. 1. 19. 7

2 ENG. 5. 2. 2. 1. 11. 9

3 BEL. 5. 4. 0. 1. 17. 8

4 GER. 5. 2. 1. 2. 10. 6

5 FRA. 5. 3. 2. 0. 9. 14

6 ESP. 5. 2. 3. 0. 14. 14

7 AUT. 5. 1. 4. 0. 8. 16

8 WAL. 5. 0. 4. 1. 8. 21



Highest Match Scores:

Netherlands 8-1 Wales

Netherlands 6-0 France

Spain 5-0 Austria

Belgium 5-1 Spain

Belgium 5-3 England



Hat trick Scorers:

3 goals - Etienne Tynevez (France)



Top Scorers:

6 goals - Duco Telgenkamp (Netherlands)

5 goals - Florent van Aubel (Belgium)

5 goals - Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium)