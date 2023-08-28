Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali
Netherlands men's hockey team also won the Gold Medal in the Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023 defeated England by 2-1 in final at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.
Belgium defeated the host Germany by 2-0 to win the Bronze Medal.
Final Standing of Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023:
1 Netherlands 2 England 3 Belgium 4 Germany 5 France 6 Spain 7 Austria 8 Wales
Result Summary:
Teams Played Won Lost Drawn GF. GA
1 NED. 5. 4. 0. 1. 19. 7
2 ENG. 5. 2. 2. 1. 11. 9
3 BEL. 5. 4. 0. 1. 17. 8
4 GER. 5. 2. 1. 2. 10. 6
5 FRA. 5. 3. 2. 0. 9. 14
6 ESP. 5. 2. 3. 0. 14. 14
7 AUT. 5. 1. 4. 0. 8. 16
8 WAL. 5. 0. 4. 1. 8. 21
Highest Match Scores:
Netherlands 8-1 Wales
Netherlands 6-0 France
Spain 5-0 Austria
Belgium 5-1 Spain
Belgium 5-3 England
Hat trick Scorers:
3 goals - Etienne Tynevez (France)
Top Scorers:
6 goals - Duco Telgenkamp (Netherlands)
5 goals - Florent van Aubel (Belgium)
5 goals - Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium)