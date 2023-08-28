 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali

Netherlands men's hockey team also won the Gold Medal in the Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023 defeated England by 2-1 in final at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.


Belgium defeated the host Germany by 2-0 to win the Bronze Medal.

Final Standing of Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023:
1 Netherlands 2 England 3 Belgium 4 Germany 5 France 6 Spain 7 Austria 8 Wales

Result Summary:
Teams Played Won Lost Drawn GF.  GA
1 NED.      5.        4.     0.       1.      19.    7
2 ENG.      5.        2.     2.       1.      11.    9
3 BEL.       5.        4.     0.       1.      17.    8
4 GER.       5.        2.     1.       2.      10.    6
5 FRA.       5.        3.     2.       0.        9.  14
6 ESP.        5.        2.     3.       0.      14.  14
7 AUT.        5.       1.     4.        0.        8.  16
8 WAL.       5.       0.     4.        1.        8.  21

Highest Match Scores:
Netherlands 8-1 Wales
Netherlands 6-0 France
Spain 5-0 Austria
Belgium 5-1 Spain
Belgium 5-3 England

Hat trick Scorers:
3 goals - Etienne Tynevez (France)

Top Scorers:
6 goals - Duco Telgenkamp (Netherlands)
5 goals - Florent van Aubel (Belgium)
5 goals - Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium)