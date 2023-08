Netherlands beat England to win Euros, qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Netherlands players celebrate a goal during the European Championship. | Photo Credit: AP



The Netherlands beat England 2-1 in a thrilling final to win the European Championships on Sunday at Warsteiner HockeyPark. The Dutch, in the process, have punched their ticket to next year’s Olympics in Paris.