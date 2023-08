England men’s bid ends with video controversy as Dutch take gold

European Hockey Championships final: Netherlands 2 England 1



By Rod Gilmour





The Netherlands defend their men's title PIC: Worldsportpics



Monchengladbach — First a thunder delay, then a lengthy, confusing and controversial deliberation between umpires halted England’s bid to win a first major final for 14 years, as the Netherlands somehow weathered the storms from upstairs to win their seventh EuroHockey men’s title in dramatic circumstances on Sunday.