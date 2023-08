Netherlands seal Olympic Games 2024 Qualification





The EuroHockey Championships 2023 came to an end today with Netherlands claiming the women’s and men’s title and securing direct qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Netherlands women were the reigning champions and defended their title against Belgium in the finals, to lift the continental championship, for a record 12th time! Dutch men followed suit, defending their EuroHockey title, in a tense final against England.