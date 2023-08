National Sports Day 2023: Celebrating Dhyan Chand on Hockey wizard’s birth anniversary

Sportstar pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his 118th birth anniversary. It reflects on his timeless contributions to Indian sports and his role in shaping the nation’s identity in the realm of athletics.





Photo: The Hindu Photo Library



On the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand’s 118th birth anniversary, celebrated as National Sports Day every year on August 29, Sportstar delves into the legacy of the legendary hockey player.