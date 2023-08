Indian Captains Savita and Harmanpreet Singh have messages for youngsters this National Sports Day

Bengaluru: National Sports Day is observed on August 29th to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. On this prestigious day, the Captains of the Indian Women's and Men's Hockey Teams, Savita and Harmanpreet Singh, urged youngsters to follow in their footsteps and pursue a career in sports and spoke about the values that sports instills in us.