Coach Erin Matson collects first win in ACC-Big Ten Challenge weekend matchups

By Caroline Wills





UNC head coach Erin Matson looks on at her team during the field hockey game against Iowa on Aug. 27, 2023, in Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC lost 3-2 in overtime. Photo by Samantha Lewis / The Daily Tar Heel



Under the glow of the Friday night lights, head coach Erin Matson and the North Carolina field hockey team walked out onto the field of Karen Shelton Stadium for the first game of the season.