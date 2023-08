No. 3 Maryland field hockey doesn’t look back in 6-0 drubbing of UC Davis

The Terps continued their hot start to the season with a convincing win.



By Ryan-Martin





Hope Rose (19) scored two goals Monday, bringing her season total to five. Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.



No. 3 Maryland field hockey left nothing up to chance in a 6-0 win at UC Davis on Monday, the final match of its three-game West Coast trip.