Maryland field hockey shuts out UC Davis in 6-0 victory

Holliday Woodard





Hope Rose competes for the ball during Maryland field hockey's 7-2 over Michigan State on Sept. 25, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback)



Ashlyn Carr sprinted down the field and took a shot just more than a minute into the match, driving the ball at the goalie’s feet. Maci Bradford attacked and took advantage of the rebound, giving Maryland field hockey an early advantage it would never surrender.