History of the Pan American Games

University of North Texas Libraries / Star of the Republic Museum







SANTIAGO, Chile – The idea of holding a Pan American Games (PAG) was first raised at the Los Angeles 1932 Olympic Games, where Latin American representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suggested that a competition among all countries in the Americas be created. The first effort at holding a PAG took place in Dallas, Texas in 1937 as part of a Greater Texas and Pan-American Exposition, but it attracted so little attention it never counted in the records of competition.



