Asian Games exclusive! Tokyo memories will drive us to seek early Paris 2024 spot: Manpreet Singh

The former Indian men’s hockey team captain led India to a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. The champions at Hangzhou Games will grab a direct Paris Olympics ticket.



By Ronald Chettiar





Indian men's hockey team player Manpreet Singh (Getty Images)



Manpreet Singh, during his tenure as captain, guided the Indian men's hockey team to some major achievements.