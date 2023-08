India starts Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier campaign against Bangladesh

After its opening contest against Bangladesh, India will compete against Oman and Pakistan on August 30 and then square off against Malaysia and Japan on August 31.





FILE PHOTO: India captain Mandeep Mor has stressed on the importance of the competition. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



The Indian men’s team will begin its campaign at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh in Salalah, Oman on Tuesday.