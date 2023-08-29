Indian Women’s Hockey Team wins inaugural Women’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup; defeats Thailand 7-2 in Final

Hockey India announced Rs 2 lakhs for each player and Rs 1 lakhs for each support staff for their victory and excellent performance







Oman: The Indian Women's Hockey Team won the inaugural Women's Hockey5s Asia Cup on Monday, which also served as Asia's qualifying tournament for the Women's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024, defeating Thailand 7-2 in the all-important Final. Subsequently, India qualified for the FIH Women Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024, finishing first in the Elite Group. For India, Mariana Kujur (2’, 8’), Monika Dipi Toppo (7’), Jyoti (10’, 27’), Navjot Kaur (23’), and Mahima Choudhary (29’) were on target. For Thailand, Kunjira Inpa (5’) and Sanpoung Kornkanok (5’) were on target.



