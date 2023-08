Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeats Malaysia 9-5 in Semi-Final; qualifies for FIH Women Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024

Navjot Kaur, Monika Dipi Toppo, Mahima Choudhary, Mariana Kujur and Jyoti were on target for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team







Oman: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team entered the Final of the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier after defeating Malaysia 9-5 in Salalah, Oman, on Monday. For India, Navjot Kaur (7’, 10, 17’), Monika Dipi Toppo (22’), Mahima Choudhary (14’), Mariana Kujur (9’, 12’) and Jyoti (21’, 26’) were on target. For Malaysia, Zati Muhamad (4’, 5’), Dian Nazeri (10’, 20’) and Aziz Zafirah (16’) were on target.