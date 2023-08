Bears Strike First But Fall To No. 16 Rutgers

Graduate transfer Bente Baekers became the 27th player in NCAA history with 200 or more points thanks to her first quarter goal against Rutgers on Monday.



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team scored the game's opening goal and dominated possession for extensive periods of the contest, unfortunately, No. 16 Rutgers came away with a 2-1 win on Monday afternoon at Underhill Field.