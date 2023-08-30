India won Asian Hockey5s women's championship 2023

By Tariq Ali
Indian women hockey team won the inaugural Asian Hockey5s women's championship defeating Thailand 7-2 in the thrilling final at AI Qaboos Youth Sports Complex, Salalah, Oman.
Malaysia women's hockey team defeated Indonesia in an exciting shootout session 2-1 after the match ended with 4-4 in the regulation time.
The participating teams were divided into two pools according to their rankings:
Elite Pool: India, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan
Challenger Pool: Indonesia, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, Iran, Oman
The final Standing
1 India 2 Thailand 3 Malaysia 4 Indonesia 5 Japan 6 Hong Kong 7 Chinese Taipei 8 Bangladesh 9 Iran 10 Oman
The Highest scores of the match
For Challenger Pool:
16-0 Hong Kong v Oman
11-1 Chinese Taipei v Oman
10-3 Indonesia v Iran
10-5 Bangladesh v Chinese Taipei
10-7 Hong Kong v Bangladesh
For Elite Pool:
8-1 Thailand v Malaysia
The Highest individual Scores of the match
For Challenger Pool:
6 goals - Orpita Pal - Bangladesh 10-5 Chinese Taipei
5 goals - Yi Man Chan - Hong Kong 16-0 Oman
5 goals - Anisa Nur - Indonesia 10-3 Iran
For Elite Pool:
3 goals - Koko Koda - Japan 4-2 Malaysia
Top Scorers:
For Challenger Pool:
20 goals - Pal Orpita (Bangladesh)
18 goals - Yang Wen (Chinese Taipei)
16 goals - Riya Airin (Bangladesh)
15 goals - Chan Yi Man (Hong Kong)
For Elite Pool:
11 goals - Indira Nisa (Indonesia)
India, Thailand and Malaysia from Asia qualified for the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup, Muscat, 2024.
Top three teams from each continental Hockey5s Championships qualified for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup to be held in Muscat from 24 January 2024.