Malaysia thrash Oman in Hockey 5s Asia Cup

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Oman in Tuesday's Hockey 5s Asia Cup match in Salalah. -PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's Hockey 5s team whipped hosts Oman 10-3 in their opening Asia Cup elite group match in Salalah on Tuesday.