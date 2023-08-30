Indian Men's Hockey Team start with stunning 15-1 win over Bangladesh in tournament opener

Mohammed Raheel, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Maninder Singh, Gurjot Singh, Sukhvinder, and Pawan Rajbhar scored for India in the match







Oman: The Indian Men's Hockey Team began their campaign at the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a solid 15-1 win over Bangladesh in Salalah, Oman, on Tuesday. For India, Maninder Singh (10', 18', 28', 30'), Mohammed Raheel (2', 15', 24'), Sukhvinder (13', 22'), Gurjot Singh (13', 23'), Pawan Rajbhar (19', 26'), Mandeep Mor (8'), and Dipsan Tirkey (9') were on target. For Bangladesh, Sawon Sarowar (2') scored the sole goal.



