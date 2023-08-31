T&T’s Luces set for Ohio State 2023 Hall of Fame class

by Nigel Simon





Former T&T indoor and outdoor national women’s hockey player Yesenia Luces is among 14 former Ohio State University who will be inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during a dinner on Friday, October 6 in the Covelli Center and recognised at Ohio Stadium when the Buckeye football team hosts Maryland on Saturday, October 7. Keith Clement



