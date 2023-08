Bears Wrap Up Homestand Against No. 5 Penn State

Cal Takes On Its Third Consecutive Top-20 Opponent



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team wraps up a season-long four-game homestand Friday when No. 5 Penn State comes to Underhill Field. Friday's contest against the Nittany Lions will be the third consecutive game against teams in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Top-20 poll.