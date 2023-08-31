Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024 Qualifiers

By Tariq Ali
Women's Hockey5s Qualifiers competitions around the world for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, have been completed.
Following are the Women's Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers held in different continents, three teams from each continents have been qualified for the Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024 in Muscat, Oman from 24 to 27 January, 2024, while Oman qualify as hosts.
Women's African Hockey5s Qualifiers held in Ismailia, Egypt from 10 to 15 December, 2022:
Participating teams were Egypt, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.
Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024
Namibia - Champion
Zambia - Runner up
South Africa - Bronze medalist
Women's Pan American Hockey5s Cup, Kingston, Jamaica from 4-11 June, 2023:
Participating teams were Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, United States and Uruguay.
Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024
United States - Champion
Uruguay - Runner up
Paraguay - Bronze medalist
Women's EuroHockey 5s Championship, Walcz , Poland from 28 June to 1 July, 2023:
Participating teams were Austria, Georgia, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales.
Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024
Netherlands - Champion
Poland - Runner up
Ukraine - Bronze medalist
Women's Hockey5s Oceania Cup, Gold Coast, Australia from 10-14 July, 2024:
Participating teams were Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu
Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024
Australia - Champion
New Zealand - Runner up
Fiji - Bronze medalist
Women's Hockey5s Asia Cup, Salalah, Oman from 25 to 28 August, 2023:
Participating teams were Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Oman and Thailand
Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024:
India - Champion
Thailand - Runner up
Malaysia - Bronze medalist