Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024 Qualifiers

By Tariq Ali



Women's Hockey5s Qualifiers competitions around the world for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, have been completed.







Following are the Women's Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers held in different continents, three teams from each continents have been qualified for the Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024 in Muscat, Oman from 24 to 27 January, 2024, while Oman qualify as hosts.



Women's African Hockey5s Qualifiers held in Ismailia, Egypt from 10 to 15 December, 2022:

Participating teams were Egypt, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.



Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024

Namibia - Champion

Zambia - Runner up

South Africa - Bronze medalist



Women's Pan American Hockey5s Cup, Kingston, Jamaica from 4-11 June, 2023:

Participating teams were Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, United States and Uruguay.



Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024

United States - Champion

Uruguay - Runner up

Paraguay - Bronze medalist



Women's EuroHockey 5s Championship, Walcz , Poland from 28 June to 1 July, 2023:

Participating teams were Austria, Georgia, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales.



Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024

Netherlands - Champion

Poland - Runner up

Ukraine - Bronze medalist



Women's Hockey5s Oceania Cup, Gold Coast, Australia from 10-14 July, 2024:

Participating teams were Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu



Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024

Australia - Champion

New Zealand - Runner up

Fiji - Bronze medalist



Women's Hockey5s Asia Cup, Salalah, Oman from 25 to 28 August, 2023:

Participating teams were Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Oman and Thailand



Teams qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024:

India - Champion

Thailand - Runner up

Malaysia - Bronze medalist