Malaysia hammer Bangladesh and Japan in hockey 5s Asia Cup

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia (in white) and Japan in action in Wednesday's Asia Cup match in Salalah, Oman. -- Pic courtesy of AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey 5s team edged closer to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup when they beat Bangladesh 10-5 in Salalah, Oman, on Wednesday.