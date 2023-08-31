Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down 4-5 in thriller against Pakistan, registers 12-2 win over Oman in opening match of the day

Gurjot Singh, Maninder Singh, and Mohammad Raheel were on target for India against Pakistan







Oman: The Indian Men's Hockey Team scripted a stunning 12-2 win over Oman but went down 4-5 against Pakistan at the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Salalah, Oman, on Wednesday. In the second game of the night against Pakistan, Maninder Singh (17', 29'), Gurjot Singh (12'), and Mohammad Raheel (21') were on target for India. For Pakistan, Ahtisham Aslam (2', 3'), Zikriya Hayat (5'), Abdul Rehman (13'), and Abdul Rana (26') scored the goals to help set up their win.



