Manpreet on Asian Games 2022: If we feel pressure of Olympic qualification, we might lose focus

The winner at Asian Games will earn a direct berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics - the perfect chance to avoid the tricky qualification rounds.



Ashwin Achal





Asian Games-bound Indian men’s hockey player Manpreet Singh during the felicitation function by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/THE HINDU



The Indian men’s hockey team is the favourite to win the Asian Games gold, given the side’s impressive title run in the recent Asian Champions Trophy at Chennai.